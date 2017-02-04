Photos: Priyanka Chopra Looks Unbelievably Hot At The Late Night Show With Stephen Colbert

Priyanka Chopra

Do you remember the last time Priyanka Chopra messed up with her outfit or her looks? Yeah, neither do I. This woman has been killing it in Hollywood and has made her way to every popular talk show there is, chills with the big wigs of the industry… and does all of this whilst managing to look like a million bucks! PC shot for the Late Night Show With Stephen Colbert last night, and boy, does she look ravishing! Here are photos. Be ready to drool.

YES! The amazing @PriyankaChopra from #Quantico joins us tonight for some big laughs with @StephenColbert on #LSSC. A video posted by Late Show with Stephen Colbert (@colbertlateshow) on Feb 3, 2017 at 9:51am PST

No filter necessary when the subject is the stunning @priyankachopra – catch her tonight on #LSSC. #PriyankaChopra #Quantico A photo posted by Late Show with Stephen Colbert (@colbertlateshow) on Feb 3, 2017 at 6:05pm PST

Priyanka Chopra enters the "Late Show With Stephen Colbert" taping -February 2, 2017 in New York City pic.twitter.com/9WBAzuW38Y — best of priyanka (@badpostpriyanka) February 3, 2017

HOT DAMN! There, now you’re up to date with PC’s killer looks and all the latest Bollywood news that there is.