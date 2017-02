Sonam Kapoor and her boyfriend, Anand Ahuja, were spotted out-and-about in Delhi on Friday evening, and were photographed by the waiting paparazzi. The two attended the India Art Fair, where several artists were showcasing their work.

Photos:

Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor Sonam Kapoor Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja ‹ ›







‹ ›

Sonam later spoke about how great the fair was: