Rumour Has It: Salman Khan Is Going All Out To Promote Girlfriend Iulia Vantur’s Bollywood Career

Iulia Vantur and Salman Khan (Source: Instagram)

Rumours of Salman Khan being in a serious relationship with Iulia Vantur have been doing the rounds for the longest time now. They’ve often been spotted at events together, Iulia was also seen right by Salman’s side on his birthday... and yet, the two haven’t uttered a word about this. While Iulia did try her hand at Bollywood, it didn’t really take off as one would’ve hoped.

Salman is known to help catapult people into stardom aka Katrina Kaif, and according to a report in Pinkvilla, he has been guiding Iulia and has even approached a talent management agency to sign her on. Toabh Management, which manages Khan’s other favourite Daisy Shah, has been looking at other avenues for Iulia as she’s not interested in acting. He feels that she’s a bundle of talent waiting to be explored and can definitely find her footing in modelling, singing or event performances. We hear that Iulia also recorded a single with Sallu’s good friend Himesh Reshammiya.

Well, what can I say? You know you’re lucky when Bhai’s got your back!