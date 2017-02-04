Sanjay Leela Bhansali Has Two Options To Take ‘Padmavati’ Forward

Subhash K Jha Feb . 4 . 2017
Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Now that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s dream project Padmavati will no longer be shot in Rajasthan, there are two options open to the opulent director.

Says a source close to the development, “Either he finds another desertscape on the scale offered to him in Rajasthan. Or he recreates the landscape in a studio. Either way, the film won’t be allowed to suffer in any way.”

In a series of emergency meetings after the repulsive attack in Jaipur, the film’s producers, Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, have very clearly and emphatically stated they are with Bhansali on any decision he takes.

Sources close to the project say that getting a location with sprawling stretches of sand that resemble the Rajasthani landscape won’t be difficult.

Says the source, “The important thing is to not let the project suffer in any way and to make the film without any compromise. No matter what it takes, Padmavati will be back on the track within the shortest possible time. The principal actors Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have ensured Sanjay Bhansali their full cooperation.”

