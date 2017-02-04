Shah Rukh Khan Says He Likes To Take Off His Pants ASAP

MissMalini and Shah Rukh Khan on Vh1 Inside Access

The season finale of Vh1 Inside Access with MissMalini, our TV show, airs tomorrow at 8pm – and it features none other than everyone’s favourite, Shah Rukh Khan. The superstar told MissMalini all about his post-packup rituals, and we were pretty kicked to hear that it involves getting rid of his pants ASAP. Because pants are the absolute worst.

It sounds wrong, I don’t do it like that – I just take the lower part of my clothes off! Because invariably, you know, I don’t like wearing anything else apart from jeans and when I’m doing films, I am either wearing pants or suits or stuff like that. And I spoil my hair. I don’t like my hair being combed all the time.

I have a deep hatred of pants of all kinds, so it’s nice to know that stars sometimes are really just like us. Unfortunately, we don’t all have a personal entourage to help us with it like he clearly does…

I [throw everything around]. No, but I don’t even throw them around. I have an amazing team and I am very spoilt and I should not be saying it – I start taking things off, they take it off me and I walk in semi-naked, and change, and I am out.

Can’t say I’d mind being part of the entourage, though.

Catch the season finale on Sunday night at 8pm on Vh1, and remember to send in all your thoughts to @MissMalini on Twitter!