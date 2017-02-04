This TV Actor Got Into An Accident When A Bike Banged Into His Car

Rashmi Daryanani Feb . 4 . 2017
Karan Tacker

Television actor Karan Tacker got into a small accident recently when a bike bumped into his car. After his initial surge of anger, the actor realised that there were actually three people on the bike – and they were all without helmets.

Since they were just young college students, Karan decided to let them go, but not before telling them just how dangerous their ride could have been, especially if a car had hit them instead. We hear the boys apologised before leaving, thankful that the actor only let them off with a warning.

Here’s what he told us:

Well the kids were already trembling. I did feel a lot of anger, won’t lie, but poor guys ya. They were already shaken, so I just let it go, checked if they were doing okay and drove off. Now my baby rests in the dock yard getting fixed.

