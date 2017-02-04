TV Actress Gets Hurt After Being Slapped Hard On Sets

Swagata Dam Feb . 4 . 2017
Vaishali Thakkar

Everyone was in for a rude shock when TV actress Vaishali Thakkar got a tight slap on her face while shooting on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka. According to TellyChakkar.com, there was an intense argument and fight sequence between her character Anjali and Vikram (played by actor Siddharth Shivpuri). And while performing that scene, Siddharth accidentally ended up whacking Vaishali’s face rather hard. But despite being quite hurt, she didn’t create a fuss and continued shooting. Kudos to you, girl!

0
TAGS
Sasural Simar Ka Siddharth Shivpuri Vaishali Thakkar
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Sasural Simar Ka
Jan . 17 . 2017Sasural Simar Ka’s Lead Actress Dipika Kakkar Quits The Show
Jan . 11 . 2017Is This Popular TV Couple All Set To Tie The Knot?
Aug . 26 . 2016SASURAL SIMAR KA IS GOING OFF AIR?
Jul . 27 . 2016Sasural Simar Ka Actor & Udaan Actress All Set To Tie The Knot!
Jun . 30 . 2016Yes. Simar From ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ Will Carry A Devil In Her Womb.
More Television
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web