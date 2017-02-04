TV Actress Gets Hurt After Being Slapped Hard On Sets

Vaishali Thakkar

Everyone was in for a rude shock when TV actress Vaishali Thakkar got a tight slap on her face while shooting on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka. According to TellyChakkar.com, there was an intense argument and fight sequence between her character Anjali and Vikram (played by actor Siddharth Shivpuri). And while performing that scene, Siddharth accidentally ended up whacking Vaishali’s face rather hard. But despite being quite hurt, she didn’t create a fuss and continued shooting. Kudos to you, girl!