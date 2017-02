Ranveer Singh is one the most energetic and bubbly actors there is in tinsel town, while Akshay Kumar is undoubtedly the funniest men on this planet. Imagine what happens when the two of them come together? They bring the roof down, obviously. The two were at a big, fat Indian wedding in Hyderabad recently and performed to Akshay’s hit track Hookah Bar. We found a video doing the rounds on Twitter and it’s too cute! Take a look.

Video: @akshaykumar sir with @RanveerOfficial signing #hookahbar song at a weeding in Hyderabad recently. JOLLY VS POWERFUL IN 11 DAYS pic.twitter.com/S8luH2mad1 — Akshay Kumar 24×7 (@Akkistaan) January 30, 2017

