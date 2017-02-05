Tarun Tahiliani’s Show Was The Definition Of Chic Bridal-Wear

With American TV actress, Padma Lakshmi opening and closing the show for Tarun Tahiliani‘s Spring/Summer line at Lakme Fashion Week’17, there not much left to say other than how amazing his show was! We’re going to start walking you through the events that unfolded that lead us to be seated at the front row with in incredible view and a killer line up…

First, we caught up with Tahlini who told us about what to expect from his show

Next, we went back stage to find the most beautiful hair and makeup—Braids and winged eyeliners

Then, it finally came down to that spectacular view on the runway…

Tarun Tahiliani at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17

Tarun Tahiliani at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17

Tarun Tahiliani at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17

Tarun Tahiliani at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17

Tarun Tahiliani at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17

Tarun Tahiliani at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17

Tarun Tahiliani at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17

Tarun Tahiliani at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17

Tarun Tahiliani at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17

Tarun Tahiliani at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17

Tarun Tahiliani at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17

Tarun Tahiliani at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17

We spotted beautiful embellished lehenga skirts, kurtas, saris, off-shoulder tops, cold-shoulder cowl gowns, gypsy blouses draped sari gowns, tunics and so, so many more separates that gave off a fresh and youthful vibe. What caught our attention was the asymmetric hemlines along with mesh detailing, and of course, the way one could mix and match these pieces for just about any occasion.

Tarun’s use of whites, creams, beige, jade, red and black added to the ultra modern silhouettes as it went in perfect harmony with the zardosi and gara embroidery of the designs.

