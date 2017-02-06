Here’s Everything I Learnt About Shaving In 6 Months

Mindy Kaling (Source: Giphy.com)

Six months after my first blog on taking the Venus Shaving Challenge (seriously, where did the time go?!), I’m back to talk about my experience, what I’ve learn and the tricks to the perfect shave!

Six months is a LONG time – there’s a new US president, Dhoni retired from captaincy, Bollywood babies were born and Deepika Padukone made her much awaited Hollywood debut! After I took on the shaving challenge and realized how easy it was, I haven’t looked back. I shave around twice a month and more if required.

Here are some things I’ve picked up:

1. It is all about practice

With time and practice, I’ve become quite a pro at shaving. At best I would say it takes about 20 minutes to shave, so it’s easy to do even before going to work. It’s also super helpful especially if you have a last minute meeting or party to attend—and really, don’t we all face them?

2. It’s the best for travelling

My best travel lesson has been to keep a small kit ready at all times to grab and head out, rather than re-pack toiletries every time. Instead of packing full-size bottles, I keep samples of my favourite shampoo, conditioner, moisturiser in a punch along with my razor, hair brush, face wipes and a tinted lip balm.

3. No pressure shave

Pressing harder does not lead to a better shave. When I first started shaving, since the razor seems so light I thought I would have to press harder to get a closer shave. But that’s not the case with my Venus razor as the head is designed to move along your curves for a smoother shave. No

4. The prep is equally important

Make sure to use a moisturising body wash or even coconut oil on your skin before you start shaving. Don’t use soap as that dries out your skin.

All in all, I am fairly satisfied with my hair removal regime now. I am glad I tried something different and saw good results.

Priyanka Chopra (Source: giphy.com)

What are some tips and tricks you’ve learned about shaving? Share them with me in the comments below!

This post is in partnership with Gillette Venus.