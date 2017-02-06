Here’s Why Salman Khan Wanted To Slap Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan, Salman Khan

Varun Dhawan will be seen playing the lead role(s) in Judwaa 2 and he’s super excited about it. The youngster is also hoping to win the hearts of the audience with his role just Salman Khan had, in the prequel. Now, we all know that Varun looks up to Salman and the two share a great bond. But guess how it all started? During a fun interaction with the media, Dhawan revealed:

“When I saw Salman for the first time, I called him Salman uncle. He said I will slap you if you call me uncle, call me bhai.”

LOL.