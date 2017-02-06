Did You Know Varun Dhawan Had A Crush On Lisa Haydon?

Divya Rao Feb . 6 . 2017
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan is one of young India’s most favourite actors right now. He’s hot, he’s relatable, he’s funny, and he loves to eat, just like us mere mortals. So, when our boss lady MissMalini caught up with Varun for the grand finale of #Vh1InsideAccess, he actually told us a bunch of funny stories.

MissMalini, Varun Dhawan

Back when he was about 16, Varun was at a party and spotted Lisa Haydon – This was before she became super famous! He looked at her and was completely in awe of her beauty… but Varun being younger than her, Lisa apparently just looked at him as a poor hungry kid at a party, and gave him some sandwiches! LOL. Varun says this is one of the funniest moments in his life. Of course the two are great friends now.

PS – Varun also did some hilarious impressions of Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt at the gym. You can watch the whole episode here.

MissMalini, Shah Rukh Khan

Talking about food, MM caught up with King Khan, who told her that his favourite thing to do is lay in bed with chips and colas. What? That’s our favourite thing too! Another revelation he made was that he likes to take off his pants first after shoots. He hates wearing trousers and having neatly combed hair. So, as soon as the director announces ‘pack up’, SRK gets rid of uncomfy trousers! Do you notice the similarities here? ;)

Our Boss lady also caught up with the super gorgeous and quirky Kalki Koechlin… And of course, asked her the question you’ve all been wanting to ask her. “How do you pronounce your name, Kalki?” Haha. And she finally spilled the beans.

There you have it! P.S. They took some cool photos on the awesome HTC 10 Pro. Take a look.

Kalki Koechlin, MissMalini

And that’s a wrap! What an epic journey this has been. We hope you enjoyed the show… and see you real soon for Round 2! If you miss us a little too much, you can catch all the episodes here. :)

#Vh1InsideAccess was brought to you by HTC India and co-powered by Maybelline New York India.

Kalki Koechlin Lisa Haydon Shah Rukh Khan Varun Dhawan
