“My Son Is The Most Gorgeous Man” – Kareena Kapoor Tells Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor‘s glorious pregnancy had one too many admirers – no wonder Taimur Ali Khan had fans and followers even before he was born. Back in the day, Priyanka Chopra was asked about the junior nawab and she had told Pinkvilla:

It is such a wonderful moment and it is such a beautiful baby and he already has Kareena’s pout. I am very excited for both Saif and Bebo. And the child is going to be a Prince and people need to focus on that.

When Kareena was told about PC’s statement at the recently concluded Lakme Fashion week, she told Pinkvilla:

My son is the most gorgeous man this side of the equator. I take it as a compliment because yes, his lips are amazing.

Aww! We are totally loving Bebo’s mommy avatar! #Mommylicious