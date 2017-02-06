Oh No! Here’s Some Bad News For Ishqbaaz Fans

Surbhi Chandna, Nakuul Mehta in Ishqbaaz

Ishqbaaz is currently witnessing a plethora of plot twists – from Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) being shot, to Rudra and Soumya’s drunk marriage video, and Jahnvi’s suicide attempt – a lot has been happening in the show lately.

Expect another major twist soon, as Anika (Surbhi Chandna) will reportedly suffer from a memory loss after a small accident. According to a report in India-Forums, Anika and Shivaay are arguing and the former feels that Shivaay’s thought process will never change and she pushes him back. Shivaay also pushes Anika, accuses her of not understanding him and blames her upbringing for it. As Anika is standing close to a staircase, she falls down due to Shivaay’s push and is injured in the head, which leads to her loss of memory. She is unable to recognise her family members and does not have a clue about herself either.

Phew! So Shivaay and Anika’s romance in on pause yet again. Or is this a ploy to get the better out of Tia’s (Navina Bole) scheming acts?! Stay tuned for more television news and gossip.