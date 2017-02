The hosts of MTV Love School, Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar are madly in love with each other. And the two of them do not shy away from indulging in a lot of social media PDA. Recently, Anusha shared these super romantic pictures were her beau Karan is carrying her in his arms. Check these out.

His baby…❤️ A photo posted by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on Jan 29, 2017 at 9:34am PST

When Superman lifts you up… In all kinds of ways ❤️ A photo posted by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on Feb 5, 2017 at 2:52am PST

Aww.