The Best Beauty Looks From Lakmé Fashion Week SR17

Lakmé Fashion Week SR17 brought on a bunch of new-age designs, fabrics to die for and designer’s whose creations we lusted for right after it hit the runway! But what’s a runway filled with pretty models and gorgeous outfits without some hair and makeup to compliment it perfectly?

Makeup artist for Lakmé, Donald Simrock, Fat Mu’s muas, Natasha Nischol & Virginia Holmes, talented hairstylists from TIGI and celebrity stylist Marianna Mukuchyan created some pretty spectacular looks for the runway. We spotted vibrant hues that were pretty purposeful and deliberate. Strong and clean lines, highlighted cheekbones that caught the runway light perfectly, Hella‘ cool braids, flower crowns, knotted buns and bold lips were a few thing we adored more than the clothes itself! (Beauty girl problems, am I right?)

Check out a few of our favourite looks:

Makeup:

1. Graphic Colours for GenNext

Makeup for Gen Next Lakme Fashion Week SR17

3. Metallic accents for Amit Aggarwal

#Repost Our Metallic accents to highlight the eyebrows was spotted backstage by #GraziaIndia Courtesy – @graziaindia #LakmeFashionWeek akmefashionweek A photo posted by Lakmé Salon (@lakmesalon) on Feb 1, 2017 at 11:10pm PST

4. Bronze & Highlight for I Was A Sari, Jambudveep, Smriti Dixit, Wandering Whites & The Stitching Project

Makeup forI-was-a-sari-Jambudveep-Smriti-Dixit-Wandering-Whites-The-Stitching-Project Lakme Fashion Week SR17

5. Pastel Colour-Block for Padmaja, Indigene & Naushad Ali

Padmaja, Indigene & Naushad Ali Lakme Fashion Week SR17

6. White Lines for Artisans of Kutch

Artisans of Kutch Lakme Fashion Week SR17

7. Pink Cheekbone Highlight for Divya Sheth, Amoh by Jade & SVA

Divya Sheth, Amoh by Jade & SVA Lakme Fashion Week SR17

8. Oxblood Lips for Falguni & Shane Peacock

Falguni & Shane Peacock Lakme Fashion Week SR17

9. Glitter Lips for Ritu Kumar

Ritu Kumar Lakme Fashion Week SR17

Hair:

1. Knots for Gen Next

Makeup for Gen Next Lakme Fashion Week SR17

2. Fabric Buns for Artisans of Kutch

Artisans of Kutch Lakme Fashion Week SR17

3. Twisted Knots for I Was A sari, Jambudveep, Smriti Dixit, Wandering Whites & The Stitching Project

I Was A sari, Jambudveep, Smriti Dixit, Wandering Whites & The Stitching Project Lakme Fashion Week SR17

4. Flower braids for Tarun Tahiliani

Backstage hair for @taruntahiliani 🌸🌺🌼🌸🌺Check out my interview with the loveable designer on @MissMalini FB. @lakmefashionwk #lakmefashionweek#mmatlfw#mmbackstage#missmalinibeauty#taruntahiliani#backstage#backstagebeauty#fashionweek#fashion#hair#hairstyle#updo#flowers#hairaccessories A photo posted by Meriam Ahari (@meriamahari) on Feb 4, 2017 at 10:03pm PST

5. Wet, Deconstructed Hair for Divya Sheth, Amoh by Jade & SVA

Divya Sheth, Amoh by Jade & SVA Lakme Fashion Week SR17

6. Wired handle-bar hair for Amit Aggarwal

The utter genius that is @i.am.it #handlebarhair Stay tuned for a look at the show (about to begin) @lakmefashionwk @bedheadbytigiindia #lakmefashionwk #mmatlfw A photo posted by MissMalini (@missmalini) on Feb 1, 2017 at 7:46am PST

7. White ponytail braids for Antar-Agni

8. Edgy Up-do for House Of Milk

A bun unexplained but loved nonetheless! Click the link in the bio to watch the decode of this look. #LakmeFasionWeek #BedHead #Hairstyling #Bun #HairBun #Hair #Style #Styling A photo posted by Bed Head by TIGI India (@bedheadbytigiindia) on Feb 2, 2017 at 7:00am PST

So tell us, which one was your favourite?