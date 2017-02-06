The Best Beauty Looks From Lakmé Fashion Week SR17

Lakmé Fashion Week SR17 brought on a bunch of new-age designs, fabrics to die for and designer’s whose creations we lusted for right after it hit the runway! But what’s a runway filled with pretty models and gorgeous outfits without some hair and makeup to compliment it perfectly?
Makeup artist for Lakmé, Donald Simrock, Fat Mu’s muas, Natasha Nischol & Virginia Holmes, talented hairstylists from TIGI and celebrity stylist Marianna Mukuchyan created some pretty spectacular looks for the runway. We spotted vibrant hues that were pretty purposeful and deliberate. Strong and clean lines, highlighted cheekbones that caught the runway light perfectly, Hella‘ cool braids, flower crowns, knotted buns and bold lips were a few thing we adored more than the clothes itself! (Beauty girl problems, am I right?)
Check out a few of our favourite looks:
Makeup:
1. Graphic Colours for GenNext
3. Metallic accents for Amit Aggarwal
4. Bronze & Highlight for I Was A Sari, Jambudveep, Smriti Dixit, Wandering Whites & The Stitching Project
5. Pastel Colour-Block for Padmaja, Indigene & Naushad Ali
6. White Lines for Artisans of Kutch
7. Pink Cheekbone Highlight for Divya Sheth, Amoh by Jade & SVA
8. Oxblood Lips for Falguni & Shane Peacock
9. Glitter Lips for Ritu Kumar
Hair:
1. Knots for Gen Next
2. Fabric Buns for Artisans of Kutch
3. Twisted Knots for I Was A sari, Jambudveep, Smriti Dixit, Wandering Whites & The Stitching Project
4. Flower braids for Tarun Tahiliani
5. Wet, Deconstructed Hair for Divya Sheth, Amoh by Jade & SVA
6. Wired handle-bar hair for Amit Aggarwal
7. White ponytail braids for Antar-Agni
8. Edgy Up-do for House Of Milk
So tell us, which one was your favourite?