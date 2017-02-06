The Best Beauty Looks From Lakmé Fashion Week SR17

Natasha Patel Feb . 6 . 2017
Padmaja, Indigene & Naushad Ali Lakme Fashion Week SR17

Lakmé Fashion Week SR17 brought on a bunch of new-age designs, fabrics to die for and designer’s whose creations we lusted for right after it hit the runway! But what’s a runway filled with pretty models and gorgeous outfits without some hair and makeup to compliment it perfectly?

Makeup artist for Lakmé, Donald Simrock, Fat Mu’s muas, Natasha Nischol & Virginia Holmes, talented hairstylists from TIGI and celebrity stylist Marianna Mukuchyan created some pretty spectacular looks for the runway. We spotted vibrant hues that were pretty purposeful and deliberate. Strong and clean lines, highlighted cheekbones that caught the runway light perfectly, Hella‘ cool braids, flower crowns, knotted buns and bold lips were a few thing we adored more than the clothes itself! (Beauty girl problems, am I right?)

Check out a few of our favourite looks:

Makeup:

1. Graphic Colours for GenNext

Makeup for Gen Next Lakme Fashion Week SR17

3. Metallic accents for Amit Aggarwal

4. Bronze & Highlight for I Was A Sari, Jambudveep, Smriti Dixit, Wandering Whites & The Stitching Project

Makeup forI-was-a-sari-Jambudveep-Smriti-Dixit-Wandering-Whites-The-Stitching-Project Lakme Fashion Week SR17

5. Pastel Colour-Block for Padmaja, Indigene & Naushad Ali

Padmaja, Indigene & Naushad Ali Lakme Fashion Week SR17

6. White Lines for Artisans of Kutch

Artisans of Kutch Lakme Fashion Week SR17

7. Pink Cheekbone Highlight for Divya Sheth, Amoh by Jade & SVA

Divya Sheth, Amoh by Jade & SVA Lakme Fashion Week SR17

8. Oxblood Lips for Falguni & Shane Peacock

Falguni & Shane Peacock Lakme Fashion Week SR17

9. Glitter Lips for Ritu Kumar

Ritu Kumar Lakme Fashion Week SR17

Hair:

1. Knots for Gen Next

Makeup for Gen Next Lakme Fashion Week SR17  

2. Fabric Buns for Artisans of Kutch

Artisans of Kutch Lakme Fashion Week SR17

3. Twisted Knots for I Was A sari, Jambudveep, Smriti Dixit, Wandering Whites & The Stitching Project

I Was A sari, Jambudveep, Smriti Dixit, Wandering Whites & The Stitching Project Lakme Fashion Week SR17

4. Flower braids for Tarun Tahiliani

5. Wet, Deconstructed Hair for Divya Sheth, Amoh by Jade & SVA

Divya Sheth, Amoh by Jade & SVA Lakme Fashion Week SR17

6. Wired handle-bar hair for Amit Aggarwal

 7. White ponytail braids for Antar-Agni

8. Edgy Up-do for House Of Milk

So tell us, which one was your favourite?

2
TAGS
Amit Aggarwal antar agni beauty list Beauty Looks editors picks Lakme Fashion Week lakme fashion week summer resort 17 Ritu Kumar runway looks Tarun Tahiliani
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Beauty Looks
Nov . 21 . 2016Zoom In On All The Stunning Beauty Looks From The AMAs
Oct . 27 . 2016Halloween Beauty Looks That Will Blow Your Mind!
Oct . 7 . 2016The Best Beauty Looks From NYC, London, Milan & Paris Fashion Week
Sep . 8 . 2015Here’s The Skinny On This Season’s Biggest Beauty Trends
Jun . 8 . 2015Stop & Stare At The Best Tresses Seen On The IIFA Green Carpet!
Lakme Fashion Week
Feb . 6 . 2017EDITOR’S PICKS: 10 Best Collections From Lakme Fashion Week
Feb . 5 . 2017Tarun Tahiliani’s Show Was The Definition Of Chic Bridal-Wear
Feb . 3 . 2017Round Up Of Day 2 At Lakmé Fashion Week: Textile Day
Dec . 15 . 2016Pooja Hegde Makes Orange the New Black
Oct . 28 . 2016Etihad Makes Its Fashion Debut In Style
More Beauty
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web