Kamaal R Khan

Kamaal R. Khan is usually known to piss off people with his 2 rupees talk and a mentality even less worthy. He has way too many controversial tweets to his credit that have stirred a lot of virtual rows. This time around, he did nothing scandalous but posted a screenshot of a message from THE Amitabh Bachchan, where the latter is praising KRK for his work.

Check out his tweet:

This is what I have earned in my life by own talent. And this is the proof that Me Me Me KRK is the Brand today. pic.twitter.com/MPumf5fiQq — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 7, 2017

Mr. Bachchan was gracious enough to respond to him, as he wrote:

@kamaalrkhan this is was my response when KRK saw trailer of Sarkar 3, liked it and predicted it to be a HIT !! lets hope so !!?? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 7, 2017

Umm, okay.