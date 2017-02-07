Aww! Here’s What Salman Khan Gifted Varun Dhawan Before He Started Shooting For Judwaa 2

Judwaa 2

Varun Dhawan will soon reprise Salman Khan‘s iconic role(s) in the 90’s hit, Judwaa. The actor is all set to step into bhai‘s shoes in Judwaa 2, which also stars Tapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Varun Dhawan, Salman Khan

Salman, who is usually known for his generosity recently surprised Varun by sending a few of his baggy denims to him along with a note. According to a leading daily, Varun said that just a day before the shoot of Judwaa 2, he received a carton full of Sallu’s denims. Reportedly, Salman later called Varun to say that the pants will match his “tapori” character in the film.

Aww! Isn’t that a sweet gesture?