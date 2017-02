Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma were a rumoured couple during Band Baajaa Baaraat days. They broke up and subsequently started dating other people. Ranveer is in a very happy relationship with Deepika Padukone now and Anushka too has found love in Virat Kohli.

Ranveer and Anushka remain very good friends till date. About Anushka’s Philauri trailer, Ranveer tweeted saying:

Awesome! Lovely trailer! So Fresh! 😍✨✨✨✨ (Trial ke liye bulana, Bhootni!) 👻 https://t.co/0j4sp0TqQl — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) February 6, 2017

And Anushka replied:

Thank you 👻of course bulaungi 😊 https://t.co/g7KFM0b6xw — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 6, 2017

So cute!