The First Look Of ‘Judwaa 2’ Is Here And We’re So Excited

Rashmi Daryanani Feb . 7 . 2017

I haven’t watched Judwaa in a while, so I couldn’t tell you if it aged well, but I have tons of memories of dying of laughter at the sheer silliness in the film. So I was pretty kicked when I heard they were making a part two, especially since it features Varun Dhawan. He proved with Main Tera Hero that he’s a good mix of both Salman Khan and Govinda (Varun grew up on his dad’s sets, after all), so he’s probably the perfect choice for this role. Roles, actually.

The first poster is now out, so have a look:

Judwaa 2

The film releases on September 29th and also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu.

Varun Dhawan
