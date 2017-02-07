Kangana Ranaut Is A Blonde Bombshell On The Cover Of L’Officiel India

To celebrate their anniversary issue, L’Officiel issued the February with the one and only Kangana Ranaut! Looking fabulous (as always), Ms Ranaut is spotted sitting poised but looking hella’ fierce in an Ermanno Scervino off-shoulder pink lace dress with pleated rouches and some seriously blonde hair!

Talk about making a statement whilst being on the cover! But then again, it is Kangana Ranaut we’re talking about…

What are your thoughts about this cover? Love it? Hate it? Let us know in the comments below.