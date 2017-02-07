Kareena Kapoor’s Statements About Post-Pregnancy Weight Are Applause-Worthy

Kareena Kapoor

All throughout her pregnancy, Kareena Kapoor remained in the limelight: the actress chose to continue working, and was spotted at various events all the way up to mere days before her delivery. Even after giving birth, she’s put in various appearances, most recent (and notable) being her ramp walk for the Lakme Fashion Week finale. Speaking to mid-day after the event, she explained that she had no problem doing the event – firstly by reiterating that “pregnancy is not an illness” and she’s not going to “stop doing what her heart wants” just because she’s a mother or a different size. Hallelujah.

Many might look at [motherhood] as an excuse to hide, just because they aren’t in the best shape. But I am not one to get conscious with skinny models around. What I am [doing] requires courage and I have the confidence to pull it off. In India, women are conditioned to hide themselves away till they get back to the ‘right’ size. I feel it’s fine to be out there. Everyone knows I have just had a baby. I may not be size zero right now but as long as I look great, I can take that walk.

It, of course, remains a woman’s choice what she wants to do (post-pregnancy or otherwise), but it’s great to see that Kareena has that kind of self-confidence and doesn’t feel the ‘need’ to hide.

She’s spoken at length about Taimur, Saif Ali Khan, motherhood and more in her interview with mid-day, so read the full thing here.

