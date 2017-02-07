Photos: Ranbir Kapoor’s Weight Gain For Sanjay Dutt’s Biopic

Rashmi Daryanani Feb . 7 . 2017
Ranbir Kapoor

Reports have been doing the rounds for a while now that Ranbir Kapoor is putting on some weight for his role in Sanjay Dutt‘s biopic, and is expected to gain a full 13kgs. The actor, though, has reportedly been hitting the gym because he’s supposed to ‘bulk up’ for the role – and it looks like he may just be achieving that. He was spotted at an event for Bright Outdoor on Monday night, and you can see the difference from the lean Ranbir that we’re used to:

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor

Can’t wait to see the end result!

Ranbir Kapoor
