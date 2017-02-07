VIDEOS: Popular TV Actress Gets Engaged In An Intimate Ceremony

TV actress Mansi Sharma, who you probably know as Nandini’s mother in Chandra Nandini, got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Yuvraj Hans (Hans Raj Hans‘ son) on Sunday. The ceremony happened in Jalandhar and was an intimate family affair.
Speaking to TellyChakkar, Mansi said:
It was a lovely moment for us as we exchanged rings officialising (sic) our relationship. Both our families are overjoyed. We will tie the knot next year sometime in February. For now, we are just basking in all the love and wishes that is coming from all quarters.
Here are some videos from the event:
Congratulations!