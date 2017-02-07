VIDEOS: Popular TV Actress Gets Engaged In An Intimate Ceremony

Priyam Saha Feb . 7 . 2017

Pure Punjabi😊..missing bacha party n family badly.. amaziing time spent with thm…now missing thm badly .. time to go back to work 😊

A photo posted by 💞MANSI YUVRAJ HANS 💞 (@mansi_sharma1603) on

TV actress Mansi Sharma, who you probably know as Nandini’s mother in Chandra Nandini, got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Yuvraj Hans (Hans Raj Hans‘ son) on Sunday. The ceremony happened in Jalandhar and was an intimate family affair.

Speaking to TellyChakkar, Mansi said:

It was a lovely moment for us as we exchanged rings officialising (sic) our relationship. Both our families are overjoyed. We will tie the knot next year sometime in February. For now, we are just basking in all the love and wishes that is coming from all quarters.

Here are some videos from the event:

Congratulations!

0
TAGS
Mansi Sharma
COMMENTS
More Television
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web