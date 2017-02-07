Shahid Kapoor Just Shared The First Glimpse Of Baby Misha With This Sweet Photo

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor have travelled with baby Misha a few times, but they’ve always protected her from the paparazzi – rightly so – and therefore we haven’t really caught a glimpse of her yet. However, Shahid just shared a photo of him and his little girl to Instagram, and while it’s still barely a glimpse, it was captured during a sweet moment between the two.

Sunsets with my angel. A photo posted by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Feb 6, 2017 at 5:00am PST

It looks like she’s looking into the camera. Already a poser? :)

