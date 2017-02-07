Stay Ahead Of The Game With These Adorable V-Day Gift Ideas

Twitter @deepveerloveA
Heads up, Valentine’s Day is about a week away—correction, exactly a week! And if this post has you already fretting and panicking about what to get your significant other, then take notes and stay ahead of the game by checking out these simple and easy things you can purchase for your baebee…
For Him
1. A smart and functional watch
Emporio Armani QUARTZ CRONOGRAPH Watch (Source: www.armani.com)
2. Cool cufflinks to show off
Playing Card Cufflinks (Source: www.Propshop24.com)
3. A scent you’d love to smell on him
Issey Miyake Nuit D’Issey (Source: Sephora.com)
4. Monogram stamper because how cool would it be to exchange love notes with his initial stamped?
Monogram Wax Seal Stamp (Source: www.Propshop24.com)
5. A day out doing different types of adventure sports
Della Adventure Sport Activities (Source: www. dellaadventure.com)
6. Wireless headphones so his hands are free to hold yours
BUTTONS (Source: www. iamplus.com)
7. A gift card from Truffit and Hill because men need to be pampered too
Truefitt & Hill (Source: www.truefittandhill.in)
For Her
1. A Gift card from Sephora because you know she’s a beauty junkie
SEPHORA Gift Card (Source: Sephora.com)
2. An illuminating Lumee phone case cause she loves those selfies
Lumee Phone Case (Source: www.mangopeople.biz)
3. A relaxing Taj-styled spa experience
Taj Jiva Spa Gift Card (Source: www.tajhotels.com)
4. Lingerie that looks good under and without clothes
H&M Underwear & lingerie
5. Earrings that look like a million bucks without breaking the bank
Amrapali Silver Gold Plated Round Rose Quartz Earrings (Source: www.tribebyamrapali.com)
6. A customised bag chain with initials
Leatherology Mini-Rectangular-Luggage Tag (Source: www. Leatherology.com)
7. Cute carry-on wallets
Michael Kors Leather Travel Wallet
Which ones do you have your eye on for your loved one this V-day? Let us know in the comments below!