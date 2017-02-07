Stay Ahead Of The Game With These Adorable V-Day Gift Ideas

Twitter @deepveerloveA

Heads up, Valentine’s Day is about a week away—correction, exactly a week! And if this post has you already fretting and panicking about what to get your significant other, then take notes and stay ahead of the game by checking out these simple and easy things you can purchase for your baebee…

For Him

1. A smart and functional watch

Emporio Armani QUARTZ CRONOGRAPH Watch (Source: www.armani.com)

2. Cool cufflinks to show off

Playing Card Cufflinks (Source: www.Propshop24.com)

3. A scent you’d love to smell on him

Issey Miyake Nuit D’Issey (Source: Sephora.com)

4. Monogram stamper because how cool would it be to exchange love notes with his initial stamped?

Monogram Wax Seal Stamp (Source: www.Propshop24.com)

5. A day out doing different types of adventure sports

Della Adventure Sport Activities (Source: www. dellaadventure.com)

6. Wireless headphones so his hands are free to hold yours

BUTTONS (Source: www. iamplus.com)

7. A gift card from Truffit and Hill because men need to be pampered too

Truefitt & Hill (Source: www.truefittandhill.in)

For Her

1. A Gift card from Sephora because you know she’s a beauty junkie

SEPHORA Gift Card (Source: Sephora.com)

2. An illuminating Lumee phone case cause she loves those selfies

Lumee Phone Case (Source: www.mangopeople.biz)

3. A relaxing Taj-styled spa experience

Taj Jiva Spa Gift Card (Source: www.tajhotels.com)

4. Lingerie that looks good under and without clothes

H&M Underwear & lingerie

5. Earrings that look like a million bucks without breaking the bank

Amrapali Silver Gold Plated Round Rose Quartz Earrings (Source: www.tribebyamrapali.com)

6. A customised bag chain with initials

Leatherology Mini-Rectangular-Luggage Tag (Source: www. Leatherology.com)

7. Cute carry-on wallets

Michael Kors Leather Travel Wallet

Which ones do you have your eye on for your loved one this V-day? Let us know in the comments below!