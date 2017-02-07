This Floral Appliqué Trend Was A Big Hit At LFW 2017

Sanaa Shah Feb . 7 . 2017
Ekam at Lakme Fashion Week SR ’17

Floral prints have been upgraded to floral appliqué this season and we cannot be happier to see this trend elevate. This super cool technique is a process in which additional fabric is sewn onto a design, creating a decorative 3D effect making it look more effective than a print. Scroll through the looks below to see how these designers have translated this trend into their collection.

Check these designers out:

Ekam

Ekam managed to bring some eye-catching and bold, floral textures on the ramp. We loved the impact this label creates with their aesthetic.

Ekam at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17

Ekam at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17

Ekam at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17

Divya Sheth

Mixing plain and floral appliqué dominated Divya Sheth‘s collection at LFW this year. We’re totally digging this off-beat blend.

Divya Sheth at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17

Divya Sheth at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17

Divya Sheth at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17

Vineet-Rahul

Red appliquéd flowers on cooling pastel shades has a romantic ring to it. Inspired by the beautiful blossoms of the pomegranate fruit, flower and the bulbul bird, this collection was a romantic fashion take on style and design.

Vineet - Rahul at Lakme Fashion Week SR' 17

Vineet - Rahul at Lakme Fashion Week SR' 17

Vineet - Rahul at Lakme Fashion Week SR' 17


When it comes to trend, florals never die. Share your views on this trend by commenting below.

