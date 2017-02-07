Top 5 Stalls At Lakme Fashion Week SR17

Being surrounded by beautiful clothes can make any sane girl a little cray cray! Check out @matsyaworld at #LFW2017 and let the fashionista in you experience the magic! 👸🏻😍😎#Matsya A video posted by MissMalini (@missmalini) on Feb 2, 2017 at 7:44am PST

Throwbacks and withdrawals have begun as Lakme Fashion Week SR17 has come to an end. Year after year India’s best designers and labels come together to showcase their collection on the runway and/or by a stall. While you have already read all about the shows from the fashion week, we’re here to bring some light on the top 5 stalls we checked out during the fashion week and why we loved them.

1. Matsya

The stall was a one stop shop for all our dreamy bridal wear. From light ethnic wear to straight-out wedding trousseau must-haves, Matsya’s collection had everything! Their Pret SS’17 collection featured some handwoven chanderis, cotton silks & banarasis in ivory, blush peach and faded olives adorned with gotta patti. Day dreaming yet?

Matsya at LFW SR17

The clothes looked so lovely that our fashion blogger Hrishitaa Sharma couldn’t help but play dress up at the stall.

Hrishitaa Sharma | Matsya at LFW SR17

2. Ekam

Aramaan Randhawa brought a striking line together called Into The Wild, which featured traditional embroidery and floral appliqués on trendy western silhouettes. From bomber jackets to trench coats, pleated skirts to striped tunics, the collection saw a diverse range of upbeat essentials. Check out the gallery below to see a sneak peek of the stall and how fierce does one of the pieces from his collection look on our fashion blogger.

Ekam at LFW SR17 Ekam at LFW SR17 Hrishitaa Sharma in Ekam | Ekam at Lakme Fashion Week SR17 | Image credit: Rusty Ekam at LFW SR17 Hrishitaa Sharma in Ekam | Ekam at Lakme Fashion Week SR17 | Image credit: Rusty ‹ ›







3. Avni Bhuva

Borada based designer – Avni Bhuva made a stylish statement with her Vasanta collection that showcased some contemporary pieces. Inspired by the Mughal era, the collection saw some intricate brocade work, handwoven chanderi and tussar. The stall was decorated with equal passion as the work put in her collection. She even designed a custom made kaftan dress for Team MissMalini that got loads of praises by the fashion week goers!

Avni Bhuva at Lakme Fashion Week SR17 Avni Bhuva at Lakme Fashion Week SR17 Avni Bhuva at Lakme Fashion Week SR17 Avni Bhuva at Lakme Fashion Week SR17 ‹ ›







4. Ka Sha

The cosy stall filled with pops of colours could not be missed at LFW. Ka Sha brought a fun mix of colour play with cotton. The collection was as vibrant in the stall as it looked at the runway. Only if we were not so busy we would’ve picked a few numbers for our summer wardrobe!

Ka Sha at LFW SR17 Ka Sha at LFW SR17 Ka Sha at LFW SR17 ‹ ›







5. The Right Cut

This stall instantly grabbed our attention as we are among those who love keeping all shades of white as the base colour. The collection spotted at the stall had really pretty floral appliqué work in all pieces of The Right Cut. From backless cholis , beautiful anghrakhas to sassy summer dresses, the collection was a refreshing take on Indian summer.

The Right Cut at LFW SR17 The Right Cut at LFW SR17 The Right Cut at LFW SR17 ‹ ›







So that’s all the fashion from the stalls that you couldn’t have missed! Tell us which stall did you like the most by commenting below.