VIDEO: Bipasha Basu & Karan Singh Grover Are Adorable In This Special Valentine’s Day Commercial

Sukriti Gumber Feb . 7 . 2017
Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha Basu

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and I know that a lot couples are going to make the most out of this “special day to express their love for each other”. (For me, it’s just Tuesday!)

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu, who got married last year still seem to be in their “honeymoon phase” and honestly, I hope this phase is here to stay for them – because have you seen them?! They are just too adorable together.

Considering the two share a fabulous chemistry, they have been roped in for a special digital campaign for a mobile brand and will be featuring in a series of commercials for the next couple of months.

Watch it here:

Adorable, right?

P.S – What are your V-day plans? Tell me in the comments below!

21
TAGS
Bipasha Basu Karan Singh Grover OPPO
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Bipasha Basu
Jan . 7 . 2017This Childhood Photo Of Bipasha Basu And Her Sister Is The Cutest
Jan . 7 . 2017Karan Singh Grover’s Super Sweet Birthday Message For Bipasha Basu
Jan . 6 . 2017Photos: Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover Are Living The High Life
Jan . 2 . 2017PHOTOS: Bipasha Basu & Karan Singh Grover Had A Romantic New Year In Sydney
Dec . 30 . 2016PHOTOS: Bipasha Basu & Karan Singh Grover Chilling In Australia
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web