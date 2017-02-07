VIDEO: Bipasha Basu & Karan Singh Grover Are Adorable In This Special Valentine’s Day Commercial

Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha Basu

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and I know that a lot couples are going to make the most out of this “special day to express their love for each other”. (For me, it’s just Tuesday!)

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu, who got married last year still seem to be in their “honeymoon phase” and honestly, I hope this phase is here to stay for them – because have you seen them?! They are just too adorable together.

Considering the two share a fabulous chemistry, they have been roped in for a special digital campaign for a mobile brand and will be featuring in a series of commercials for the next couple of months.

Watch it here:

My Valentine's has become special with the #OPPOF1s Rose Gold Limited Edition. Take a look at this lovely video. #BestValentineGift Pre-order now at http://bit.ly/2k7oBEA A video posted by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Feb 6, 2017 at 8:40pm PST

Adorable, right?

P.S – What are your V-day plans? Tell me in the comments below!