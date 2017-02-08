10 Facts About Shahid’s Brother Ishaan Khatter & His Debut With Majid Majidi

Ishaan Khattar

1. In Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds, Ishaan plays the lead role. It is not a supporting or a parallel part. It is the central author-backed role.

2. Majid Majidi had decided to cast Ishaan last year on the basis of auditions. Says a source, “At least 70-80 newcomers were auditioned for the part. Ishaan emerged the unanimous choice.”

3. The entire film will be shot in India. Although Majid Majidi’s Children Of Heaven was remade into Hindi by Priyadarshan as Bumm Bumm Bhole with Darsheel Safary in the lead, this is the Iranian genius’ first Indian film.

4. Majid came THIS close to directing an Indian film in 2012 when he was offered the opportunity to direct the sequel to the 2011 film Chillar Party co-directed by Vikas Bahl and Nitesh Tiwary (of Dangal fame). The sequel by Majid Majidi would’ve featured Tabu in the cast. Majid Majidi was in India for the proposed Chillar Party sequel as Vikas Bahl’s guest.

5. Though Ishaan makes his official debut as a leading man in Majid Majidi’s film, he was actually seen for the first time in Mahesh Manjrekar’s Vaah… Life Ho To Aisi where he had played his real-life brother Shahid Kapoor’s kid brother.

6. Very close to his brother Shahid, Ishaan takes career advice from his bade bhaiyya. In fact, Shahid urged Ishaan very strongly to take up Majid Majidi’s offer.

7. There were rumours of Ishaan doing Karan Johar’s remake of the Marathi blockbuster Sairat and the Hollywood tearjerker The Fault In Our Stars. Both false rumours.

8. Ishaan is fully into shooting Majid Majidi’s movie. No distractions of any kind are allowed. He is so into it, he puts step-papa Pankaj Kapur’s dedication to shame.

9. Though acting is his primary passion, Ishaan also loves dancing. Between the two brothers, Shahid and Ishaan, it’s hard to say who’s the better dancer. Widespread opinion among friends is that Ishaan does the moonwalk better than Shahid.

10. Mama’s Boy. Ishaan is not only very close to his mother actress Neelima Azim, he even resembles her.