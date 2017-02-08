Aww! This Ye Hai Mohabbatein Actor Just Confessed His Love For Jennifer Winget On Twitter

Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget has been ruling our hearts and TV screens ever since she forayed into the glamour industry. No wonder then she has plenty of fans, followers, admirers and the likes. Turns out, her fandom is not just limited to the common man as Aly Goni, popular for his portrayal of Romi in Ye Hai Mohabbatein recently admitted to having a long term crush on the beauty.

Aly Goni

Yesterday, in a series of tweets, Aly revealed that he has had a crush on Jennifer since a decade. Woah, that’s a very long duration for a crush to last, tbh!

Check out his tweets!

I wana confess something today 🙈.. should I ? — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) February 7, 2017

Ok soo. I think I have never talked about my crush till now but like every other person mera bhi hai 😍.. hamesha se ek hi tha aur ek hi hai🙈 — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) February 7, 2017

Any guesses? Chalo ek hint she is a tv actor from last sooo many years 😍 — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) February 7, 2017

10 saal purana crush hai 🤓 koi mazak nahi hai… hai na? — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) February 7, 2017

And he finally revealed:

My all time and only crush ❤ 🙈 frankly speaking working in same industry I have never met her but no matter what she will be always my crush pic.twitter.com/MxssZLcHgu — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) February 7, 2017