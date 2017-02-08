Aww! This Ye Hai Mohabbatein Actor Just Confessed His Love For Jennifer Winget On Twitter

Sukriti Gumber Feb . 8 . 2017
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget has been ruling our hearts and TV screens ever since she forayed into the glamour industry. No wonder then she has plenty of fans, followers, admirers and the likes. Turns out, her fandom is not just limited to the common man as Aly Goni, popular for his portrayal of Romi in Ye Hai Mohabbatein recently admitted to having a long term crush on the beauty.

Aly Goni

Yesterday, in a series of tweets, Aly revealed that he has had a crush on Jennifer since a decade. Woah, that’s a very long duration for a crush to last, tbh!

Check out his tweets!

And he finally revealed:

Isn’t that awfully cute? I wonder what Jennifer has to say about this very public declaration of love… oops, 10-year-long crush!

