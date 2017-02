Palash Muchhal with his sister Palak

Popular playback singer Palak Muchhal‘s brother and music composer Palash Muchchal recently declared his love for his girlfriend on social media. He proposed to his girlfriend Birva Shah, who happens to be student of Jai Hind College and shared a rather romantic picture on Facebook. The caption with the photo read, ‘Forever’. Aww. Here’s a glimpse of their special moment.

Palash Muchhal with his girlfriend | Source: Facebook |

The are adorable.