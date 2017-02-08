Editor Of ELLE India Aishwarya Subramanyam Resigns

Natasha Patel Feb . 8 . 2017

Gosh there's nothing quite so official as seeing it in print. (Thank you for the kind words, Mumbai Mirror)

A photo posted by Aishwarya Subramanyam (@otherwarya) on

You’ve read the magazine, ogled at the cover that featured your favourite Bollywood stars—but did you know the force behind all that awesomeness? Aishwarya Subramanyam, editor in chief for ELLE India for the last 4 years now reigns and is off to start

Subramanyam posted on Instagram earlier today with an article cut-out from Mumbai Mirror when it goes on to state that she leaves the fashion magazine to start a new venture a.k.a her own content firm. Aishwarya’s tenure made such an impression that BOF (Business of Fashion) took note of the editor as well…

Well this is most kind, @bof, @imranamed. Thank you for my second year on #BoF500 🙏🏽 (Hey, remember when I had no hair?)

A photo posted by Aishwarya Subramanyam (@otherwarya) on

We wish Aishwarya nothing but the best of luck and lots of love!

0
TAGS
Aishwarya Subramanyam Editor Elle India
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Aishwarya Subramanyam
May . 12 . 2015We Spotted Some Great Summer Style At The Elle Carnival This Year
Elle India
Feb . 3 . 2017The February Issue Of ELLE India Features A Transgender Model
Apr . 29 . 2016Padma Lakshmi’s Beach Body Will Inspire You To Get Planking!
Feb . 29 . 2016Elle India’s March Cover Plays With A Lot Of Print – And It’s Quite Groovy!
Feb . 3 . 20165 Gorgeous Photos Of Kareena Kapoor Khan You’ll Want to Save
Jan . 30 . 2016Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Like A Bright Summer’s Day On This New Cover!
More Fashion
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web