Editor Of ELLE India Aishwarya Subramanyam Resigns

Gosh there's nothing quite so official as seeing it in print. (Thank you for the kind words, Mumbai Mirror) A photo posted by Aishwarya Subramanyam (@otherwarya) on Feb 7, 2017 at 8:43pm PST

You’ve read the magazine, ogled at the cover that featured your favourite Bollywood stars—but did you know the force behind all that awesomeness? Aishwarya Subramanyam, editor in chief for ELLE India for the last 4 years now reigns and is off to start

Subramanyam posted on Instagram earlier today with an article cut-out from Mumbai Mirror when it goes on to state that she leaves the fashion magazine to start a new venture a.k.a her own content firm. Aishwarya’s tenure made such an impression that BOF (Business of Fashion) took note of the editor as well…

Well this is most kind, @bof, @imranamed. Thank you for my second year on #BoF500 🙏🏽 (Hey, remember when I had no hair?) A photo posted by Aishwarya Subramanyam (@otherwarya) on Oct 10, 2016 at 4:44am PDT

We wish Aishwarya nothing but the best of luck and lots of love!