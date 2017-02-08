Editor Of ELLE India Aishwarya Subramanyam Resigns

You’ve read the magazine, ogled at the cover that featured your favourite Bollywood stars—but did you know the force behind all that awesomeness? Aishwarya Subramanyam, editor in chief for ELLE India for the last 4 years now reigns and is off to start
Subramanyam posted on Instagram earlier today with an article cut-out from Mumbai Mirror when it goes on to state that she leaves the fashion magazine to start a new venture a.k.a her own content firm. Aishwarya’s tenure made such an impression that BOF (Business of Fashion) took note of the editor as well…
We wish Aishwarya nothing but the best of luck and lots of love!