Fashion Takes The Naked Dress One Step Further

Sanaa Shah Feb . 8 . 2017
Nishka Lulla at Lakme Fashion Week SR’17

The naked dress was a huge trend in 2016, we’ve seen it all over the red carpet on notable stars like Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna and it seems it’s still going strong. At Lakme Fashion week, we saw the designers new take on this trend. Fabrics were sheer but didn’t show as much skin. Coats, skirts, pants were transparent but were either layered on top or underneath a solid silhouette. There’s no denying that the uptake from this trend is still going strong, but this year at Lakme Fashion Week we definitely spotted some cool sheer layering.

Here are a few images to prove the same:

Urvashi Kaur at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17

Urvashi Kaur at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17

Urvashi Kaur at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17

Nupur Kanoi at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17

Nupur Kanoi at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17

Tagfree by Kshitij Kankaria at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17

Nishka Lulla at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17

Urvashi Kaur at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17

We’re totally loving this upgrade. It’s more wearable and more user friendly in our day-to-day life. But there were still some designers who are riding the naked dress wave into the new year.

Amit Gt at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17

Amit Gt at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17

Amit Gt at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17

Moto Z Presents Falguni & Shane Peacock at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17

Moto Z Presents Falguni & Shane Peacock at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17

Moto Z Presents Falguni & Shane Peacock at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17

We loved both trends equally! But don’t forget to share your views by commenting below.

