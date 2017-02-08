First Transgender Model To Walk For Lakme Fashion Week

Anjali Lama at Lakme Fashion Week S/R17

We’re so proud to be a part of a community that is so liberal and open-minded towards an individual’s choice of living life. This is the first time ever Lakme Fashion Week has featured a transgender and gender-neutral model on the runway. These models change the way beauty is perceived in a world that’s bogged down with stereotypes.

Bonus! A very special digital cover with @anjali_lama_official, the first transgender model to walk at @lakmefashionwk 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #Ungender (📷 @o_k_whatever 👗 @thehiddenbutton) A photo posted by Aishwarya Subramanyam (@otherwarya) on Jan 31, 2017 at 8:57pm PST

Anjali Lama makes a striking presence being featured on the cover of Elle Magazine.

In addition, this 32-year-old model is the first transgender model to have graced the runway at LFW this year.

Born in Czech Republic,is a well-known gender-neutral model who has graced fashion runways across international waters. He also walked the ramp at LFW this year for some renowned menswear and womenswear design.These unconventional models have been a great addition to a varied and interesting model pool this season and we’re so happy to see this revolution.

