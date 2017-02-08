First Transgender Model To Walk For Lakme Fashion Week

Sanaa Shah Feb . 8 . 2017
Anjali Lama at Lakme Fashion Week S/R17

We’re so proud to be a part of a community that is so liberal and open-minded towards an individual’s choice of living life. This is the first time ever Lakme Fashion Week has featured a transgender and gender-neutral model on the runway. These models change the way beauty is perceived in a world that’s bogged down with stereotypes.

Anjali Lama makes a striking presence being featured on the cover of Elle Magazine.

Anjali Lama at Lakme Fashion Week S/R17

Anjali Lama at Lakme Fashion Week S/R17

Anjali Lama at Lakme Fashion Week S/R17


In addition, this 32-year-old model is the first transgender model to have graced the runway at LFW this year.

Petr Nitka for Ritu Kumar at Lakme Fashion Week-SR'17

Petr Nitka for Padmaja at Lakme Fashion Week-SR'17

Petr Nitka for Swati Vijaivargie at Lakme Fashion Week-SR'17


Born in Czech Republic, Petr Nitka is a well-known gender-neutral model who has graced fashion runways across international waters. He also walked the ramp at LFW this year for some renowned menswear and womenswear design.These unconventional models have been a great addition to a varied and interesting model pool this season and we’re so happy to see this revolution.

We’re loving this changing, are you? Share your views and thoughts on this by commenting below.

