Guess Which Role Sanjay Dutt Wanted To Play In His Own Biopic?

Sanjay Dutt‘s much talked about biopic with Ranbir Kapoor in the lead went on floors last month. The film, being helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, is one of the most anticipated projects of the year. Sonam Kapoor and Anushka Sharma will also be seen in pivotal roles in the film, and Manisha Koirala is reportedly essaying Nargis Dutt‘s character.

According to reports, Sanju baba was interested in playing his father Sunil Dutt‘s role as he felt he was the only person who had closely seen the ups and downs in his life. Hence, he could emulate him better than any other actor. However, he later dropped the idea without even expressing it to Hirani.

