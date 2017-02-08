Here’s Why Kapil Sharma Was Uncomfortable On Koffee With Karan

Divya Rao Feb . 8 . 2017
Karan Johar, Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma is one of those lucky people that have made it to the Koffee couch this season on Koffee With Karan. Remember when Kapil took to Twitter last year to lash out at the BMC for corruption? That landed him in a little bit of trouble and people questioned his earnings. As you know, Karan is not one to avoid a chance to poke fun at the other on his show, he slyly asked Kapil about the matter.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, KJo asked Sharma what he was doing on Twitter so early that morning and if he didn’t have a girlfriend to spend that time with instead. Our favourite comedian, we hear, was dumbstruck and was heavily embarrassed! He hilariously told Karan he doesn’t know how to answer these questions and even he doesn’t ask the guests on his show questions like these. Haha.

This is going to make for one hilarious episode, dontchya think?

