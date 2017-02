Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora was spotted in Bandra yesterday, having lunch, buying strawberries and casually looking hot while she was at it. I mean, I know you are straight up #Goals, Malaika, but looking this hot on a weekday afternoon is a legit offence because it’s unjust to us mere mortals, kay?

Malaika Arora Malaika Arora Malaika Arora Malaika Arora Malaika Arora Malaika Arora Malaika Arora Malaika Arora Malaika Arora Malaika Arora Malaika Arora Malaika Arora Malaika Arora Malaika Arora ‹ ›







‹ ›

BRB, swooning! And also crying in my hole!