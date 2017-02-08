Mahira Khan Talks About Being A Single Mother In Pakistan

Mahira Khan | Instagram @shahiralasheen

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan got married to Ali Askari in 2007, but the couple split in 2015. Mahira has a 3-year-old son from her marriage and she loves him dearly. She recently made her Bollywood debut with Raees and in an interview to DNA, she opened up about being a single mom who also has a career:

But it is something which women all across the world do. I do only one film at a time. My first priority is my child. So it’s a lot of hard work . But it can be done. It’s all about choices. Many times I have to let go of good work. Fortunately the work I’ve done has worked for me.

Good on you, Mahira! Read the whole interview here.