Narendra Kumar Has A Message For The Millennials

Team MissMalini Feb . 8 . 2017

The Millennials

Narendra Kumar and Blank Canvas present 'The Millennials'#LFW2017Blank Canvas Films. Artists Nikita Sahay Lakshya LatharVoice over by Swamini Phansekar Make-up & Hair by Clint Fernandes Directed by Anirudh Raman Narendra Kumar Director of Photography Siddhanth Khemka Script Swamini Phansekar Production Head Nitish RaiSpecial Thanks Dimple Adhia

Posted by Narendra Kumar on Saturday, February 4, 2017

Few days ago Narendra Kumar showcased his new collection at Lakmé Fashion Week SR17 that featured tons of colourful structured pieces with a whole lot of floral motifs and print. But that’s not all that stood out during the show—Mr Kumar released a video before his models took the runway that showed us how he envisioned the millennials of today.

Press play on the video above to check it out for yourself.

Do you agree? Tell us what you think in the comments below!

Lakme Fashion Week Narendra Kumar The Millennials
