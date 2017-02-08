“I Have No Expectations From Them…” – Fawad Khan On His Bollywood Co-Stars

Fawad Khan

One of the saddest takeaways from 2016 was the ban on Pakistan artistes in India. Fawad Khan, among others, fell prey to this controversy and there was a whole lot of noise (not all positive) around the release of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. In an interview to Dawn, Fawad was asked about his Bollywood co-stars and if the ban has affected his friendships.

He said:

I’m still in touch with a lot of my friends there. Nothing’s really changed. Obviously, I’m not a man of steel in that people’s words don’t affect me. They might hurt me. But I am becoming immune to it as time goes by. I have no expectations from them, and that’s what I think has developed this camaraderie. Even if I don’t work with them ever again, I’ll still always have love and regard for them, and I assume that’s how they feel as well. That’s why we’re still in touch. We even make plans to meet, to catch-up.

