Photo: Tusshar Kapoor Introduces His Baby To The Limelight

Tusshar Kapoor, who was almost every 90s girl’s heartthrob at one point in time (those were his lucky days), became a father to a little boy a couple of months ago. Tusshar went in for an IVF procedure and was totally open about it. He has gone on record to talk about how much he wanted to have his own family, and awww, it’ll warm up your heart! The papa and his baby were spotted by the paparazzi at their Mumbai home and Kapoor took to Instagram to share that photo.

How cute! And if you were suddenly reminded of the old Tushar, here’s something to get your heart going ding dong ding!

