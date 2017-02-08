Photos: Sonakshi Sinha Is Chilling At This Spectacular Resort In Maldives

Swagata Dam Feb . 8 . 2017

Instagram queen Sonakshi Sinha has been chilling in a gorgeous boutique resort named Coco Collection in Maldives. Here are a couple of pictures that she shared.

Now, check out the resort.

Wander into your island forest #cocomoments #paradise #maldiveslife #beautifuldestinations

A photo posted by Coco Collection (@coco_resorts) on

Life at paradise 🌴🍸🏝 #cocomoments #bestoftheday

A photo posted by Coco Collection (@coco_resorts) on

Stunning, right? #VacationGoals

0
TAGS
Sonakshi Sinha
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Sonakshi Sinha
Feb . 3 . 2017Here’s Why Sonakshi Sinha Hasn’t Shot For Koffee With Karan Yet
Jan . 27 . 2017Sonakshi Sinha Is All About The Black And White Swag
Jan . 10 . 2017It’s Hard To Pick A Favourite Between Neha Dhupia And Sonakshi Sinha’s Black Gown
Jan . 9 . 2017Manish Malhotra Hosts A Dinner For This International Vogue Editor
Jan . 7 . 2017All The Inside Photos From Manish Malhotra’s Dinner Party
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web