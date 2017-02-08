This Twitter Conversation Between Bani J And Gaurav Chopra Will Give You All Kinds Of BFF Goals

Divya Rao Feb . 8 . 2017
Gaurav Chopra and Bani J

Judge me all you want, but I was an ardent follower of Bigg Boss this season, mainly because of my favourite contestant on the show – Bani J. Soon after entering the house, she formed a close friendship with Gaurav Chopra aka TV’s Bachchan… and the two grew on to become BFFs! They fought, cried, did cute little things for each other, and always made us smile. Post BB, it’s obvious #GaurBani are getting a lot of love from their fans… and the two even take time out to have these adorbs conversations on Twitter. Someone shared a photo of them sitting on the infamous bench in the front yard of the house and Gaurav turned a little possessive… What followed next is too cute!

They even shared a lovely note written by a fan.

Uff these two! Can somebody please put them back in a show already?

6
TAGS
Bani J Bigg Boss 10 Gaurav Chopra
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Bani J
Feb . 3 . 2017PHOTOS: Here’s What Bani J And Gauahar Khan Are Upto Post Bigg Boss 10
Feb . 3 . 2017All Is Not Well Between Bani J & Her Boyfriend Yuvraj Thakur?
Feb . 1 . 2017Bani J Responds To Accusations About Her Rude Behaviour With Salman Khan
Jan . 30 . 2017Bigg Boss 10: Here’s Who Bani Met First After Coming Back To Mumbai
Jan . 29 . 20178 Crazy Fights We Witnessed On Bigg Boss 10
Gaurav Chopra
Jan . 27 . 2017Bigg Boss 10: Here’s How Gaurav Chopra Reacted When Asked About The GaurBani Fever
Jan . 7 . 2017Photo: When Bani’s BFFs Gauahar Khan and Gaurav Chopra Met
Jan . 3 . 2017Gaurav Chopra Tweets About Bani J & It’s Too Sweet!
Dec . 31 . 2016Bigg Boss 10: This Week’s Eviction Has An Interesting Twist
Dec . 27 . 2016Bigg Boss 10: All The Housemates Have Turned Against Gaurav & Bani
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web