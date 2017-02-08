This Twitter Conversation Between Bani J And Gaurav Chopra Will Give You All Kinds Of BFF Goals

Judge me all you want, but I was an ardent follower of Bigg Boss this season, mainly because of my favourite contestant on the show – Bani J. Soon after entering the house, she formed a close friendship with Gaurav Chopra aka TV’s Bachchan… and the two grew on to become BFFs! They fought, cried, did cute little things for each other, and always made us smile. Post BB, it’s obvious #GaurBani are getting a lot of love from their fans… and the two even take time out to have these adorbs conversations on Twitter. Someone shared a photo of them sitting on the infamous bench in the front yard of the house and Gaurav turned a little possessive… What followed next is too cute!
They even shared a lovely note written by a fan.
Uff these two! Can somebody please put them back in a show already?