This Twitter Conversation Between Bani J And Gaurav Chopra Will Give You All Kinds Of BFF Goals

Gaurav Chopra and Bani J

Judge me all you want, but I was an ardent follower of Bigg Boss this season, mainly because of my favourite contestant on the show – Bani J. Soon after entering the house, she formed a close friendship with Gaurav Chopra aka TV’s Bachchan… and the two grew on to become BFFs! They fought, cried, did cute little things for each other, and always made us smile. Post BB, it’s obvious #GaurBani are getting a lot of love from their fans… and the two even take time out to have these adorbs conversations on Twitter. Someone shared a photo of them sitting on the infamous bench in the front yard of the house and Gaurav turned a little possessive… What followed next is too cute!

Is it ok that I feel possessive about that piece of furniture? https://t.co/Vl02DX1tsY — gaurav chopra (@gauravchopraa) February 6, 2017

Haha 'THE' benchhhhhhhhhhhhhhh!! one of the few things I remember fondly from the house 💛ofocurse it's ok to feel possessive about it Jaurav https://t.co/pDJ0jg1ZSB — Bani J⚡️ (@bani_j) February 6, 2017

They even shared a lovely note written by a fan.

Ur wrong. Ur first language is love.

And that's the best thing about this. Thank u! https://t.co/WU2ckWw1XY — gaurav chopra (@gauravchopraa) February 6, 2017

@gauravchopraa this is so.. much .. LOVEEEEEEEEEE — Bani J⚡️ (@bani_j) February 6, 2017

@gauravchopraa god chops you're sooo cryptic. Also isn't it like 3am in india?! Go to sleeeeppppp – that goes for the rest of fam too! Lol — Bani J⚡️ (@bani_j) February 6, 2017

Uff these two! Can somebody please put them back in a show already?