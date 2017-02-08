VIDEO: Woah! Karan Patel Looks Unrecognizable In His New Avatar!

Sukriti Gumber Feb . 8 . 2017
Karan Patel | Source: Instagram

We earlier told you that Simmi’s ex husband, Param (Anurag Sharma) will make a comeback in Ye Hai Mohabbatein. According to a few reports, the makers had initially planned to show Param enter the Bhalla household disguised as a woman, in order to save Simmi from Gaurav’s evil intentions.

However, it is actually Raman Bhalla (Karan Patel) who will be dressed up as “Gulabo” for the upcoming plot twist in the show.

Check out this video Karan posted on Instagram:

This is bound to bring some element of fun in the show, as it’s been getting too serious lately. And the very macho Karan Patel as a demure lady – sure, bring it on!

Are you excited for this fun new twist in the show? Let me know in the comments below.

