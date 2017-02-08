Watch Tommy Hilfiger’s Fashion Show Live Now

Gigi Hadid has been out and about creating her TommyxGigi collaborative capsule for the second time around with Tommy Hilfiger. The international high-street brand is showcasing it’s TommyNow Spring ’17 fashion show in Venice Beach, LA. This fashion show is a true celebration of California beach lifestyle and has Gigi firing up the runway. Need we say more? The best part is that you can watch the show live with just a click of a button – here.
Are you watching?
Liked something on the runway? Make sure you make a list right away as the collection can be shopped on the website from February 10th!