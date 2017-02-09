10 Things I Loved About SulaFest’17, #CheersTo10Years :)

Thanks @sula_vineyards #SulaFest'17 #CheersTo10Years A photo posted by Malini Agarwal (@maliniagarwal) on Feb 6, 2017 at 11:28am PST

It’s about that time of the year again when I write one of my favorite blogs. The SulaFest recap! In fact, this year was EXTRA special because the fest just turned a terrific 10! I’ve been going for 10 years myself so it was a bit of a landmark moment for me too. :) And I have to say, the way I’ve seen it grow and prosper is truly mind-blowing. What Rajeev Samant, Noi Cecilia Oldne and the epic SulaFest team have been able to pull off is nothing short of legendary! Wanna see how? Check it out now. xoxo

1. Oh Rajeev.

This guy! It was so cute because everyone kept coming up and congratulating him at the afterparty and he kept saying, “for what?” as if the 10 years of epicness was just par for the course. Well mad props to you Mr. Samant, you have done it again!

Congratulations on an amazing #CheersTo10Years @goabum @sula_vineyards #SulaFest'17 A photo posted by MissMalini (@missmalini) on Feb 6, 2017 at 9:47am PST

2. Beauty (on duty).

Congratulations to this hottie! @noioldne for president!!! @sula_vineyards #SulaFest'17 A photo posted by MissMalini (@missmalini) on Feb 4, 2017 at 5:01am PST

Most people know by now that Noi Cecilia Oldne is the heart and soul of SulaFest (not to mention the brand itself) and probably the most stylish festival dresser I have ever seen! This time she taught me how to make the festival’s signature cocktail the ValenSeco – a delicious combination of Sula Seco Rose and RAW cold pressed Valencia Orange juice. YUM!

Pour with love like @noioldne does! @sula_vineyards #SulaFest'17 #Raw @rawpressery #CheersTo10Years A video posted by MissMalini (@missmalini) on Feb 5, 2017 at 6:14am PST

(Although I won’t lie, on day two my breakfast was a Bloody Mary – #hangovercure)

Breakfast in a glass @sula_vineyards #SulaFest'17! Bloody Mary to start my day 😁❤️💁🏻 @noioldne @goabum A photo posted by MissMalini (@missmalini) on Feb 5, 2017 at 2:20am PST

3. Resort living.

The Sula expanse now also boasts of an awesome resort slap bang next to the action. Which was AMAZING whenever we wanted to freshen up, charge our phones or take a nap (ok, who am I kidding. Who naps at SulaFest?!) Thank you C for the wonderful hospitality! In fact our room was so close to the reception whenever someone would say, “hey can you call reception” wise guy King of Clubs would open the door and holler, “reception!” LOL.

Home for the weekend! @sula_vineyards #SulaFest'17 yay! I'm here @NoiCeciliaOldne 😁🍷 A photo posted by MissMalini (@missmalini) on Feb 4, 2017 at 3:38am PST

4. The crew!

You know the people you roll with make the party right? Well my crew is all kinds of epic (and we added a few legends along the way!)

The A-Team! @kbhabha @nrizwanu @Arshionista @aaliyafakih @maliniagarwal @kingofclubsin A photo posted by Malini Agarwal (@maliniagarwal) on Feb 6, 2017 at 11:15am PST

#Repost @arshionista ・・・ Beautiful people @sula_vineyards @goabum @noioldne 🌈🎶💫 A photo posted by Malini Agarwal (@maliniagarwal) on Feb 5, 2017 at 4:10am PST

And because, why not? We hopped on to the Grants wagon (or in this case see-saw) to try our luck at balancing the barrel. Check out how we did!

#Repost @kingofclubsin ・・・ Balancing the barrel with @missmalini and @rohan_grants! #Grants #standtogether #grantswhisky #SulaFest @sula_vineyards A video posted by Malini Agarwal (@maliniagarwal) on Feb 5, 2017 at 5:35am PST

And the winners are!!! @nrizwanu @Arshionista @grantsindia @rohan_grants @aaliyafakih @sula_vineyards #SulaFest'17 @kingofclubsin A video posted by Malini Agarwal (@maliniagarwal) on Feb 5, 2017 at 4:25am PST

And of course Marvellous Meg! This little firecracker is Megumi from my Delhi team who has just relocated to Bombay to head up Music at MissMalini (yay!) She was wandering around backstage managing various artists with a headset on and kept saying, “there are voices in my head.” Lol. #TeamAwesome

Found this cutie on the prowl! @TeamMissMalini @sula_vineyards #SulaFest'17 ##CheersTo10Years A photo posted by MissMalini (@missmalini) on Feb 5, 2017 at 2:51am PST

5. Fest dressed!

This was my own fave look from the festival, what do you think? An adorable little label from Jaipur called Aapro Label! Plus my stylist Nelly Wadia let me live in my boots all weekend. #Winning

#ootd #MissMaliniootd pinafore @aaprolabel styled by @nellywadia assisted @yeanshalodha hair & make up by @virajssoni Team @eltonjfernandez A photo posted by MissMalini (@missmalini) on Feb 4, 2017 at 4:17am PST

6. Backstage Shenanigans

Damn straight! #afroceltsoundsystem love in the green room! @sula_vineyards #SulaFest'17 @noioldne @goabum A photo posted by MissMalini (@missmalini) on Feb 5, 2017 at 8:02am PST

One of my FAVOURITE things about my job is the fact that I often get to chill backstage and interview the DJs, artists and performers. So imagine my delight when I got to meet Infected Mushroom and the Afro Celt Sound System! In fact the King of Clubs and I tagged teamed our interviews and had a total blast! (That’s a Facebook video coming soon.)

#Repost @missmalini ・・・ Kicking it backstage with @kingofclubsin my partier-in-crime! What an epic weekend!@sula_vineyards #SulaFest'17 A photo posted by Malini Agarwal (@maliniagarwal) on Feb 6, 2017 at 4:47am PST

7. Kabir Bedi’s Boomerang skills!

‘Nuff said.

You know it's a party when these two are jumping!!! @sula_vineyards #SulaFest'17 A video posted by MissMalini (@missmalini) on Feb 5, 2017 at 7:03am PST

(Dhruv Ghanekar has some pretty epic photo bombing skills too btw!)

Legit photo bomb boomerang style! @sula_vineyards #SulaFest'17 @noioldne @kingofclubsin @dhruvg @sula_vineyards A video posted by Malini Agarwal (@maliniagarwal) on Feb 6, 2017 at 6:27am PST

8. Street performers!

Love the festival vibe! @sula_vineyards #SulaFest'17 @noioldne @goabum you've done it again! A video posted by MissMalini (@missmalini) on Feb 5, 2017 at 5:31am PST

What really makes a festival vibe come alive are the little touches that catch your eye. And this year they had a band of travelling performers that wandered through the venue doing beautiful (and very boomerang-able) things!

How cool is this?! @sula_vineyards #SulaFest'17 #CheersTo10Years A video posted by MissMalini (@missmalini) on Feb 5, 2017 at 3:09am PST

9. Confetti!

I don’t know about you but my idea of heaven is a regular shower of confetti. In fact all I want for my next birthday is rainbow confetti falling from the sky while I dance on the beach in Bali (or in a club, I’m not fussy). Possible? :)

Everything is better with confetti! @sula_vineyards #SulaFest'17 #CheersTo10Years A video posted by MissMalini (@missmalini) on Feb 5, 2017 at 5:43am PST

10. The trippy light man.

#aboutlastnight "opposite direction split time" sounds about right! @kingofclubsin @nrizwanu @Arshionista @kbhabha A video posted by Malini Agarwal (@maliniagarwal) on Feb 6, 2017 at 3:27am PST

Another part of the legend of SulaFest (for the lucky lot) is Rajeev’s after party. This generally goes on till dawn and has a selection of the most awesome DJs on deck. This year one absolutely trippy (and utterly adorable) performer showed us some skills which I never knew involved so much math!

#aboutlastnight epic afterparty vibes @sula_vineyards #SulaFest'17 thank you @goabum @noioldne for an incredible #CheersTo10Years! A photo posted by MissMalini (@missmalini) on Feb 6, 2017 at 3:35am PST

So there you go, these were just a few of my favourite things, but the King of Clubs will be back with a round up of the party vibe, interviews and all-round awesomeness very soon!