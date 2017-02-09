9 Sexy Dresses To Wear This Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is closing in, ladies. So it’s time to put the pedal to the medal and get yourself ready for bae (No, not bacon and eggs)! Reds, burgundy, pinks, pastels, blacks and prints are a no brainer to choose from when picking your outfit out. But this year go the sexy, dressy and sophisticated way—and we know just the pieces for you…
Faux Leather Camisole Dress, Zara INR 2,490
Zara Faux Leather Camisole Dress
Shop it here.
Maroon Cutout and Overlapping Hem Layered Dress, Swatee Singh INR 14,146
SWATEE SINGH Maroon Cutout and Overlapping Hem Layered Dress
Shop it here.
Cloud Print Off-Shoulder Dress, Shehla Khan INR 20,952
SHEHLA KHAN Powder Blue, Pink and Purple and Cloud Print Off Shoulder Dress
Shop it here.
White V-neck Blazer Dress, 431-88 by Shweta Kapur INR 15,788
431-88 by Sweta Kapur V Neck Blazer dress
Shop it here.
Powder Pink Lace Dress, H&M INR 2,699
H&M Lace dress
Shop here.
Tiered Sleeve Dress, NOBLE FAITH INR 1,699
NOBLE FAITH Tiered Sleeve Dress (Source: Koovs.com)
Shop here.
Elsa Metallic Pleated Dress, Fancy Pants INR 3,350
Fancy Pants Elsa Metallic Pleated Dress
Shop here.
Asymmetric Shoulder Dress, KOOVS INR 1,895
KOOVS Asymmetric Shoulder Dress
Shop here.
Velvet Off-The-Shoulder Dress, Forever21 INR 1,119
Forever21 Velvet Off-The-Shoulder Dress
Shop here.
