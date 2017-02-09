9 Sexy Dresses To Wear This Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is closing in, ladies. So it’s time to put the pedal to the medal and get yourself ready for bae (No, not bacon and eggs)! Reds, burgundy, pinks, pastels, blacks and prints are a no brainer to choose from when picking your outfit out. But this year go the sexy, dressy and sophisticated way—and we know just the pieces for you…

Faux Leather Camisole Dress, Zara INR 2,490

Maroon Cutout and Overlapping Hem Layered Dress, Swatee Singh INR 14,146

Cloud Print Off-Shoulder Dress, Shehla Khan INR 20,952

White V-neck Blazer Dress, 431-88 by Shweta Kapur INR 15,788

Powder Pink Lace Dress, H&M INR 2,699

Tiered Sleeve Dress, NOBLE FAITH INR 1,699

Elsa Metallic Pleated Dress, Fancy Pants INR 3,350

Asymmetric Shoulder Dress, KOOVS INR 1,895

Velvet Off-The-Shoulder Dress, Forever21 INR 1,119

Which one do you have your heart set on? Let us know in the comments below!