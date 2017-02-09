9 Sexy Dresses To Wear This Valentine’s Day

Natasha Patel Feb . 9 . 2017

Valentine’s Day is closing in, ladies. So it’s time to put the pedal to the medal and get yourself ready for bae (No, not bacon and eggs)! Reds, burgundy, pinks, pastels, blacks and prints are a no brainer to choose from when picking your outfit out. But this year go the sexy, dressy and sophisticated way—and we know just the pieces for you…

Faux Leather Camisole Dress, Zara INR 2,490

Zara Faux Leather Camisole Dress

Shop it here.

Maroon Cutout and Overlapping Hem Layered Dress, Swatee Singh INR 14,146

SWATEE SINGH Maroon Cutout and Overlapping Hem Layered Dress

Shop it here.

Cloud Print Off-Shoulder Dress, Shehla Khan INR 20,952

SHEHLA KHAN Powder Blue, Pink and Purple and Cloud Print Off Shoulder Dress

Shop it here.

White V-neck Blazer Dress, 431-88 by Shweta Kapur INR 15,788

431-88 by Sweta Kapur V Neck Blazer dress

Shop it here.

Powder Pink Lace Dress, H&M INR 2,699

H&M Lace dress

Shop here.

Tiered Sleeve Dress, NOBLE FAITH INR 1,699

NOBLE FAITH Tiered Sleeve Dress (Source: Koovs.com)

Shop here.

Elsa Metallic Pleated Dress, Fancy Pants INR 3,350

Fancy Pants Elsa Metallic Pleated Dress

Shop here.

Asymmetric Shoulder Dress, KOOVS INR 1,895

KOOVS Asymmetric Shoulder Dress

Shop here.

Velvet Off-The-Shoulder Dress, Forever21  INR 1,119

Forever21 Velvet Off-The-Shoulder Dress

Shop here.

Which one do you have your heart set on? Let us know in the comments below!

