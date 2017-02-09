Here’s Why David Dhawan Will Only Work With Varun Dhawan

Divya Rao Feb . 9 . 2017
David Dhawan, Varun Dhawam

David Dhawan is synonymous with comedies. The man is known to have given Govinda and Salman Khan some of their biggest career hits, and his films are widely loved by the audience. His last outing with his son  Varun DhawanMain Tera Hero – went on to do really well at the box office, proving that this father-son duo can be quite deadly! The two are now reuniting for Judwaa 2 and it has of course got us all very excited!

But David made a very interesting revelation. In an interview with DNA, he spoke about how he will now only work with Varun.

Varun and Rohit often ask me to relax, but my passion for cinema keeps me going. I have always made entertaining films that the common man enjoys. After doing Main Tera Hero, Varun realised that he enjoys my kind of cinema. He said he wouldn’t do this genre [comedy] with anyone else. I will only work with him now.

He’s also really proud of Varun and what he has achieved in such a short span of time.

In such a short span, he has shown his versatility and achieved success. This is because of his dedication towards the craft. I never thought he wanted to become an actor. It was just two years before he did Student Of The Year that he told me about his dream.

How sweet! We’re sure these guys are going to weave magic together on screen. At least, we most definitely hope so.

David Dhawan Judwaa 2 Varun Dhawan
