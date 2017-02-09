INSIDE PHOTOS: Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Mehendi & Sangeet Was A Grand Affair

Sukriti Gumber Feb . 9 . 2017
Neil Nitin Mukesh, Rukmini (Source: The Wedding Story)

Neil Nitin Mukesh is all set to tie to knot tonight with Rukmini Sahay. The wedding festivities are already underway with the mehendi function that that took pace at the Sajjangarh Fort perched atop the Aravalli Range. Later in the evening, Rishi Kapoor and Pamela Chopra attended the sangeet ceremony, which was kickstarted with a series of dance performances by the couple’s close friends and family.

Check out the photos here:

Neil and Rukmini make a gorgeous couple. Can’t wait to see more pictures!

